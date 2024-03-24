GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayasai Reddy challenges TDP-BJP-JSP alliance to promise Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh in poll manifesto 

The YSRCP MP takes to ‘X’ to make a post on the topic, giving a clear hint that the ruling party is going to make SCS a major poll issue

March 24, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy

YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy has challenged the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance to promise the people of Andhra Pradesh in its manifesto that the Central government would give the State Special Category Status (SCS) for 10 years. 

Mr. Vijayasai Reddy, on Sunday, gave a clear hint that the ruling party is going to make SCS a major poll issue by posting on ‘X’: I challenge the TDP-JSP-BJP coalition to promise to the people of AP in their manifesto that the Central Govt. will give Special Category Status to AP for 10 years! But they would not do so because they want their alliance more than the progress of AP. Vote for a party that puts AP first.

This is against the backdrop of the Central government maintaining that SCS was a closed chapter and the inability of TDP and JSP to deliver the promise delivered by the Centre. The TDP and BJP were allies in 2014 when the bifurcation of AP happened. JSP had supported the alliance at that time. 

Over the years, the demand for SCS fizzled out as the Centre gave AP ‘special financial assistance’ instead of SCS, and there has been no change in the BJP’s stand. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has religiously mentioned SCS in his representations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah but to no avail.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Jana Sena Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.