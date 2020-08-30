Vijaya Sai takes a jibe at Naidu on Twitter

YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Sunday took to Twitter to question former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu what steps he had taken to ensure sufficient water for irrigation in the Krishna delta.

In his tweet, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that all irrigation projects on the Krishna and its tributaries are now brimming, and the Pulichintala project with a 45 tmcft capacity built by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had brimmed over twice this year.

“Were you ever able to give such confidence to the people, Mr. Babu? All you did was to escalate project cost estimates and fill your coffers,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said.