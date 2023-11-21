HamberMenu
Vijaya Sai Reddy gives ₹50 lakh to ANU from MPLADS funds

The funds will be utilised for setting up a Technology Excellence Centre on the university campus

November 21, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy inaugurating a building of the Architecture and Planning Department on the Acharya Nagarjuna University College campus on Tuesday.

YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy inaugurating a building of the Architecture and Planning Department on the Acharya Nagarjuna University College campus on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Architecture and Planning Department of Acharya Nagarjuna University College near Guntur on November 21 (Tuesday). 

The university has introduced many innovative and advanced courses in technology, said Mr. Vaijaya Sai Reddy and advised the students to make a good career in the emerging fields.

On the request of Vice-Chancellor P. Raja Sekhar, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy gave ₹50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for setting up an AI, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Technology Excellence Centre on the university campus.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy assured that he would speak to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding granting more funds to the university.

