Vijaya Sai Reddy decries‘injustice’ to State

Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has decried the ‘injustice’ done to Andhra Pradesh by the Centre in the allocation of funds.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Mr. Reddy criticised the Centre for failing to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to AP and injustice in the release of funds for the promised special financial package to the backward districts in AP, release of funds for the Polavaram project, Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), and for the new railway zone.

He said that the lack of mention about the AP Re-organisation Act and the implementation of assurances given under it, in the President’s speech, has thrown cold water on the aspirations of the people of AP. The Centre should consider the financial position of States like AP and sanction funds.

The President mentioned that prestigious institutions like IITs would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir on the fast track mode. While welcoming it, Mr. Reddy said that though an IIM was established in Visakhapatnam three years ago, it was still running from a temporary campus. The AP Re-organisation Act would be meaningless without granting SCS as promised, he pointed out.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) national general secretary said it was unfortunate that Union Ministers were making misleading statements, both within and outside Parliament, trying to pass the buck on the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions saying they were against the granting of SCS. On the contrary, at the time of the framing of guidelines for the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, the issue of SCS was not brought under their purview. The 15th Finance Commission had even clarified that the Centre alone was competent to take a decision on SCS.

Plea to PM

He appealed to the Prime Minister to release the pending ₹18,969 crore, which includes the gap in deficit of ₹16,075 crore existing at the time of bifurcation, pending bills and PRC arrears. He also sought release of ₹3,283 crore arrears pertaining to the Polavaram project.