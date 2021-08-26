Vignan to hold convocations on Aug. 27 and 28

Vignan University is going to conduct its eight and ninth convocation ceremonies on August 27 and 28, Vice-Chancellor M.Y.S. Prasad announced on Wednesday.

During the two-day event, 3,666 students will be awarded graduation degrees.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman D.P. Singh will attend the convocation as chief guest, while Kwon Young-seup, Consul General of the Republic of Korea, will attend the event as a Guest of Honour on August 27 for the eighth convocation. An honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) will be conferred on Sonam Wangchuk, founder director, Student’s Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), and on Veeramachaneni Rama Krishna, a dietician.

On August 28, G.R. Chintala, Chairman of NABARD, Mumbai will be the chief guest, and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), will attend the 9th convocation on August 28 as a Guest of Honour.

On August 28, honorary doctorates will be conferred on Achyuta Samanta, Lok Sabha MP (Bhubaneswar) and the founder-chairman of Kalinga Institute of Information and Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), and on Satyanarayana Chava, founder and CEO of Laurus Labs Ltd., Hyderabad.

Chairman, Lavu Rathaiah and vice-chairman Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu will attend the convocation ceremonies. Varsity Chancellor K. Ramamurthy Naidu, Vice-Chancellor M.Y.S. Prasad, and Registrar M.S. Raghunathan will also be present.