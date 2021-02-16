Andhra Pradesh

Vigil mounted on bordersto check liquor flow

Krishna district SP M. Ravindranath Babu and SEB Additional SP Vakul Jindal displaying the seized liquor stocks at Avanigadda police station on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Police and the Prohibition and Excise (P&E) department personnel have stepped up vigil on the borders to check flow of liquor into the State during the third phase of gram panchayat elections.

As part of which, vehicle checking was being done at all the 52 checkposts on A.P.-Telangana borders and the SEB officials bound over 9,000 excise offenders, ID liquor and arrack manufacturers, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police(SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.

Police also seized about 15,000 liquor bottles and huge quantity of ID liquor so far. The teams destroyed thousands of litres of fermented jaggery wash at Pedana, Avanigadda, Nandigama, Jaggaiahpeta, Mylavaram, Vissannapeta and other mandals, he said.

West Godavari district SP K. Narayan Naik said that joint raids were being conducted at the checkposts on AP-Telangana borders.

“The SEB sleuths and the police seized about 10,000 liquor bottles on the borders during the second phase of local body elections. The raids will continue,” the SP said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2021 11:27:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vigil-mounted-on-bordersto-check-liquor-flow/article33854783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY