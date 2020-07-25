Victim of alleged gang rape tests positive

A 16-year-old girl, who was the victim of an alleged gang rape, tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago and has been admitted to the District Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram.

The health status of the girl came to light on Saturday after former Amalapuram MP G.V. Harsha Kumar revealed it during the relay-hunger strike launched by him against the recent atrocities against Dalits in the State.

When contacted, North Zone DSP and Investigation Officer P. Satyanarayana Rao said the girl tested positive to the virus on July 21. However, her health condition is stable, he said.

Last week, two among the 13 accused tested positive for the virus and were sent to a designated COVID prison in Kakinada.

On July 16, the alleged gang rape came to light after the accused dumped the girl near the Korukonda police station after allegedly sexually assaulting her for three days in the city.