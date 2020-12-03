Andhra Pradesh

Vice-President’s tour to Visakhapatnam put off

The scheduled visit of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu to Visakhapatnam has been postponed, according to an official release here on Wednesday.

The Vice-President was scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday for a seven-day visit. The visit has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions and the revised dates of his visit will be informed soon, the release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2020 12:15:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vice-presidents-tour-to-visakhapatnam-put-off/article33235147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY