Vice-President to travel on country’s longest electrified rail tunnel today

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will travel on Venkatachalam-Obulavaripalli new railway line, the India’s longest electrified railway tunnel, at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, along with other public representatives and railway authorities, will travel the 6.6 km stretch from Cherlopalli to Rapuru stations, by a special train from Venkatachalam railway station.

New Intercity Express

The Vice-President, along with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi, will flag off the new intercity daily express (No.12743/12744) between Gudur and Vijayawada, on August 25, at Gudur railway station.

Train No.12743, Gudur-Vijayawada intercity express will depart Gudur at 6.10 a.m. from August 26, and arrive Vijayawada at 10.40 a.m. on the same day.

In return, Train No.12744, Vijayawada-Gudur intercity express will depart Vijayawada at 6 p.m. from August 26, and arrive Gudur, at 10.30 p.m. on the same day.

En route, the trains will halt at Nellore, Kavali, Singarayakonda, Ongole, Chirala, Bapatla and Tenali stations.

The new intercity daily express will have an AC chair car, and second class chair car coaches.

Launch of Uday Express

Mr. Suresh C. Angadi will flag off the Uday Double-decker Express train between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, at Visakhapatnam railway station at 11.30 a.m. on August 26. Public representatives and officials of East Coast Railways are likely to participate in the inauguration programme.