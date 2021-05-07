Andhra Pradesh

Veteran Telugu playback singer G. Anand succumbs to COVID-19

G Anand  

Veteran playback singer G. Anand succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday evening. Infected with the virus a few days ago, his oxygen saturation fell to 55 and a timely ventilator could not be provided, which lead to his death.

Also read: The rise of G Anand

He debuted with Amerika Ammayi in 1976 with the song Oka venuvu vinipinchenu anuraaga geethika, a G.K. Venkatesh’ composition, that went on to become a huge hit. His later songs like Dikkulu choodaku ramayya.., Vittala vittala.. too were well received.

Born in Srikakulam district of AP, 67-year-old Anand started his career in Chennai and made a name in the Telugu film industry after the death of Ghantasala. Anand had sung and released several devotional albums thus expanding his repertoire.

He started a musical group called ‘Swara Madhuri’ and toured all over the world and performed at nearly 600 shows. Swara Madhuri also served as a platform for many aspiring singers.

