Vengamma becomes Director of SVIMS for third time

B. Vengamma  

Bhuma Vengamma has been appointed the Director and Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University) for three years. This is the third time that she has occupied the post at the TTD-run super specialty hospital and has served seven and a half years at the helm so far.

The SVIMS, a State COID-19 hospital, reached out to patients during the first wave of the pandemic and also became the referral hospital for patients from across Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore and Anantapur districts.

A neurologist for three decades, Dr. Vengamma was instrumental in launching the department at the SVIMS in 1993. It was during her tenure that Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women, the country’s second all-women medical college, was set up in 2014 and shot to prominence.

Dr. Vengamma, as the president of Indian Epilepsy Association’s Tirupati chapter, has been conducting free monthly epilepsy camps for the patients from poor financial background since 1999.


