Varsities abuzz as students return after long hiatus

‘Only those having exams allowed to ensure social distancing’

After remaining deserted for a long time due to the lockdown necessitated by COVID-19, the universities in the city bubbled with life this week with students slowly returning to their respective campuses.

As the government eased the norms for physical attendance, offline mode of education is back again for most students, who are required to follow the guidelines on wearing masks, washing hands often with sanitiser and maintaining physical distance.

Around 60-75% of students at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University) have returned to the campus. “We are allowing only those having practical sessions or examinations. The online format continues for those having theory classes,” SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma said.

Space constraints

Though MBBS students have arrived at Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women (SPMCW), classes at the SVIMS College of Physiotherapy and College of Nursing are continuing the online mode. Shortage of hostel space is another handicap. “We are accommodating only two inmates in a room against the five in the past to ensure social distancing,” Dr. Vengamma explained.

Odd-even pattern

More than 900 students have arrived on the Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus. The authorities have made all arrangements to ensure the protocols are followed. “We have segregated the students batch-wise and are conducting classes on the odd-even pattern. With this, students of first batch (first and third semesters) and the second batch (second and fourth semesters) will attend on alternate days,” says SPMVV Registrar D.M. Mamatha. The priority is to complete the syllabus for the final year students, who will have to leave the campus on time to pursue their further ambitions, be it higher education or employment, Prof. Mamatha added. The excited first-year students had fun and frolic at a session conducted by SPMVV Department of Biosciences and Sericulture.