‘Vande Bharat’ train sought between Tirupati, Bengaluru

Rail users committee member highlights pending projects in SCR zone

Zonal Rail Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member P.C. Rayulu has requested the South Central Railway(SCR) to introduce a ‘Vande Bharat’ train between Tirupati and Bengaluru.

At the 74 th ZRUCC meeting held at Secunderabad on Saturday, Tirupati-based Mr. Rayulu submitted a memorandum to the officials recalling the various pending projects pertaining to the SCR zone.

Referring to the launch of ‘Vande Bharat’ train between New Delhi and Varanasi, he urged the officials to consider introduction of a similar train in the south, connecting the world-famous pilgrim centre with the metropolitan city.

Apart from seeking release of ₹1,000 crore for the third line between Vijayawada and Gudur, he requested the authorities to accord priority to the 309 km-long Srikalahasti–Nadikudi line, sanctioned way back in 2011-12.

Funds sought for Tiruchanur rly. station

The member sought release of ₹6.5 crore for the upcoming Tiruchanur railway station and ₹3 crore for developing southern entrance of Tirupati to decongest the vicinity of the station.