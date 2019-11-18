‘Vanabhojanam’ highlights benefits of eating under a tree

The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Tirupati Kendra organised a ‘Karthika Vanabhojanam’ at its Sri Venkateswara Vidyalaya campus on Friday, with guests highlighting the benefits of eating under the shade of a tree.

Friday’s lunch was the concluding event of ‘Kartheeka Gnanamrutham’ — a series of programmes that includes spiritual discourses and cultural programmes.

Attended by senior academicians, scientists, government officials and social activists, the Vanabhojanam was launched under a gooseberry (Amla) tree. Students of the Science and Eco Club smeared turmeric and offered ‘Harathi’ and prayers to the trees.

“On the face of it, it is a religious ritual, but the act gives an anti-microbial protective cover to the tree,” said Bhavan’s director and honorary treasurer N. Satyanarayana Raju. He recalled the earlier practice of cleaning the tree’s base with a mixture of cow dung and urine, which he claimed was meant to infuse disinfectants into the roots and ensure the tree’s healthy growth.

‘Atmeeya Sneha Sammelan’, a get-together aimed at endearing the city’s residents to the Bhavan’s movement, was held with an aim to strengthen human bond with nature, Mr. Raju said.

“Ancient Hindu scriptures prescribe five trees, namely peepal (Raavi), banyan (Marri), palash (Moduga), gooseberry (Usiri or Amla) and basil (Tulasi), as having significant medicinal properties that can influence one’s physical and mental balance over a period of time,” said Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Dean at Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, Tirupati, who conducted research on the properties of such trees.

Afforestation boost

Developing a ‘Vanam’ of such trees will ensure rich biodiversity that will also encourage afforestation, Dr. Murthy said, adding that the trees are known to have anti-ageing and brain stimulant properties, apart from improving longevity.

Bhavan’s executive committee members, students and faculty members took part in large numbers.