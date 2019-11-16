Andhra Pradesh

Vamsi’s conduct in deeksha hurt sentiments: TDP

TDP leaders took objection to Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s remarks on the TDP and its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu even while observing ‘Ayyappa Deeksha’.

Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and party senior leader Varla Ramaiah, talking to the media separately, charged Mr. Vamsi with uttering several falsehoods and using vulgar language.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the YSRCP, which had orchestrated Mr. Vamsi’s statements, was guilty of hurting the sentiments of the Hindus who believed that people in Ayyappa Deeksha should not utter falsehood or speak with anger.

“This is a deliberate attempt to insult the Hindus,” he alleged.

Mr. Ramaiah said it was highly inappropriate for Mr. Vamsi to speak in that manner while in ‘Ayyappa Deekhsha’.

“If he wants to do politics, let him relinquish the deeksha,” he said.

