Vamsi’s conduct in deeksha hurt sentiments: TDP

TDP leaders took objection to Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s remarks on the TDP and its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu even while observing ‘Ayyappa Deeksha’.
Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and party senior leader Varla Ramaiah, talking to the media separately, charged Mr. Vamsi with uttering several falsehoods and using vulgar language.
Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the YSRCP, which had orchestrated Mr. Vamsi’s statements, was guilty of hurting the sentiments of the Hindus who believed that people in Ayyappa Deeksha should not utter falsehood or speak with anger.
“This is a deliberate attempt to insult the Hindus,” he alleged.
Mr. Ramaiah said it was highly inappropriate for Mr. Vamsi to speak in that manner while in ‘Ayyappa Deekhsha’.
“If he wants to do politics, let him relinquish the deeksha,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.