Vaccination drive picks up pace in South Coastal A.P.

Over 6,000 health workers have been covered till now

Vaccination of health professionals for COVID-19 continued on a steady pace across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh under the close supervision of expert medical officers.

SPSR Nellore District Medical and Health Officer S.Rajyalakshmi said 51% of the targeted 3,663 health workers took the jab on Wednesday. “As many as 1,792 health workers are covered today,” said District Medical and Health Officer S. Rajyalakshmi while overseeing the drive across 43 session sites till late on Monday. So far, over 6,000 health workers have been covered since Saturday.

In Prakasam district, 2,800 health workers were vaccinated till late on Monday from across the 56 session sites. So far, 6,716 beneficiaries have been covered in the district, said Prakasam DMHO P Ratnavalli said.

The health authorities planned to cover 53,000 health workers in the two districts during the first phase. In Nellore district, all the targeted health workers took the jab in Kavali urban health centre, while the coverage was just 10% in Kaligiri public health centre.

The caseload increased slightly to 1,24,401 in the two districts in the last 24 hours following seven fresh cases in Nellore district and 4 new cases in Prakasam. The number of active cases declined to 205 in the region as 14 persons in Nellore district and 5 in Prakasam were recuperated during the period. Meanwhile, dentist N.Kiran kumar who took the jab in Ongole said: “I am feeling fine after taking Covishield”.