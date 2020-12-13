Andhra Pradesh

VAAs to handle distribution of farm inputs at RBKs

The government on Saturday approved the duties and responsibilities of Village Agriculture Assistants (VAAs) and village / ward volunteers in distribution of fertilizers, micronutrients and bulk feeds through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) at the doorstep of farmers.

According to a G.O. issued by the Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Cooperation) Poonam Malakondaiah, the VAAs will be the in-charges of RBKs for all activities/operations concerning the distribution of fertilizers, micronutrients and bulk feed.

They will also be responsible for assessing product-wise and company-wise stock requirement at RBKs and place indents with AP-MARKFED or the hub in-charge for supply of stocks and ensuring their delivery to farmers without any delay on collection of payments.

The VAAs will have to work in close association with the district managers, agri inputs, of AP-MARKFED.

