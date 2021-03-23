UTF extends support to bandh on March 26

United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) State Secretary Gonti Giridhar on Tuesday urged the people from all walks of life to participate in proposed strike on March 26 to oppose the Union government’s privatisation policies, and privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and three farm laws. He led the bike rally in Srikakulam to create awareness about the bandh.

Speaking to the media, he said that the privatisation polices and New Education Policy-2020 would have an impact on the teaching community also in future. “The Union government policies would benefit only private sector and destroy the entire government sector. It is against the Constitution and objectives of freedom fighters who opted for mixed economy for speedy development of the nation,” said Mr. Giridhar.