Use efficiently, save energy, says Collector

Fostering the habit of using energy efficiently in every home can help save a huge amount of electricity, said Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz.

At the National Energy Conservation Week rally conducted in the city on Saturday, Mr. Imtiaz highlighted the importance of energy conservation and how people could contribute towards consuming electricity efficiently.

“Consumption of appliances like fans, lights and air conditioners constitutes 30 to 40% of our electricity bills. Any citizen can make conscious efforts to use electricity only when necessary, thus reducing the overall consumption. The electricity we save can prove to be beneficial for farmers who require it to cultivate and harvest their crops,” Mr. Imtiaz said.

“Following directions from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the officials would create awareness about energy conservation from December 14 to 25,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh Energy Efficiency Development Corporation CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the indiscriminate use of energy caused environmental pollution, and the issue had become a global concern.

Saving 25% of electricity could lead to a saving of ₹9,000 crore in the power sector, he said.