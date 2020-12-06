US varsity to offeronline MS programme

It includes coursework on Data Mining, Database Management, among others

The University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business will launch a new STEM-certified Global Master of Science in Business Analytics and Information Systems in May 2021. Applications are now being accepted for the new programme.

Designed for working professionals in India, the cohort-based graduate programme includes online coursework in Data Mining, Database Management, Data Science programming, Big Data and Distributed Information Systems.

Kaushik Dutta, Director of the Muma College of Business School of Information Systems and Management, said the new option will be offered fully online, over three semesters, in real time, on weekends during evening hours in Indian Standard Time.

“Faculty in Florida will conduct online classes live for students in India. This means that working professionals throughout India will be able to be part of live virtual classrooms where they can interact with the faculty real-time,” Mr. Dutta said in a press release.

The admission requirements, curriculum, faculty, course delivery and degree awarded will be identical to those of the accredited on-campus programme, said the college Dean Moez Limayem.

Those interested can contact : Lajpat Roy at lajpat@usf.edu, +91 8686666668 or Srikanth Akkapeddi, sakkapeddi@usf.edu +91 9491105569. Website: usf.to/global-msbais.