U.S. looking beyond defence ties with India, says envoy

United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster has underlined the need for strong level of cooperation for security in the region and described India as their strategic partner.

Participating in the inaugural of the nine-day tri-services amphibious exercise Tiger Triumph here on-board INS Jalashwa on Thursday, he said they were looking at opportunities beyond military relationship and partnership in defence equipment manufacturing and innovation.

Observing that maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region had turned critical, he said they were exploring cooperation on military-to-military relations and hone individual and small-unit skills in humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

The joint exercise between the tri-services of the two countries off Visakhapatnam and Kakinada coasts began here in the presence of Vice-Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, Commander, Eastern Fleet and Cmde. Christopher M Causee, Executive Officer of USS German Town.

“Military collaboration between India and the United States is a result of growing high-level trust and consistent effort to broaden the ways in which we can work together,” said Mr. Juster.

“Knowing how to respond to complex humanitarian emergencies and natural disasters is an essential skill that can save lives and protect our communities,” he said.

Later, he told reporters that at present the volume of defence trade they had with India was to the tune of $18 billion and their relationship was increasing year-on-year.

He said the bilateral defence relationship between the two countries was strong and continuing to grow. The partnership had evolved into a strategic relationship involving joint research, co-development and production of high-end defence equipment and expanded cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Americana and Indian companies are already collaborating in the co-production of C-130 transport aircraft, F-16 fighter planes and Apache helicopters at joint facilities in Hyderabad and other innovation centres in India continue to evolve as important aerospace and defence manufacturing hubs.

Meet next month

The US Consulate General in Hyderabad is hosting the US-India Ties Conference on December 18 and 19. The Business Council for International Understanding and the Confederation of India are organising the conference in Hyderabad in partnership with US Consulate, according to him.

He said the conference would bring together government officials, corporate leaders, researchers and entrepreneurs to build on both countries’ achievements and further strengthen US-India collaboration in defence manufacturing and innovation.

He said a crucial defence expo would be held in February in Lucknow.