U.P. Police adopts Prakasam cops’ initiative for women

A women-friendly initiative by the Prakasam district police is making waves across the country, with the Uttar Pradesh Police launching a similar project in the northern State.

Under the pilot project by the Prakasam police called ‘Abhay’, policemen will escort women who are stranded at night safely to their homes.

“Coming to know of the positive response to the project, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh has introduced Police Response Vehicles for the benefit of women in that State,” said Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on his return from New Delhi where he won a G Files Foundation award for using information technology tools to crack cases and improve delivery of service to petitioners.

Abhay was launched by Prakasam police to reach out to stranded women between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in the wake of the gangrape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian.

Sk. Salma, who was coming to Ongole from Guntur late at night, was worried about going home after reaching the city. Without any hesitation, she dialled the 100 helpline. A police van led by a woman police officer arrived at her location within no time and made her feel safe. Police personnel donning body-worn cameras dropped her at her home free of cost. The police vehicle’s progress was being monitored in real-time from the Integrated Command Control centre that was equipped with latest technology tools.

A similar instance was reported by Sridevi who was sceptical about travelling alone in an autorickshaw to a location in Nehru Nagar here. She too used the Abhay service and praised the police for their initiative, which she said would definitely be a big help for women who are stranded at night.

“More and more women stranded at odd hours are availing the service every day,” Mr. Kaushal said, adding that he was happy with the response that the service has generated among women, some living in remote villages like Kothasingarabotlapalem.

The Lal Foundation donated a two-wheeler to the police team entrusted with the task of making women feel safe and secure even at the dead of the night in Podili. The home drop service has been launched in Ongole, Chirala, Kandukur and Markapur and more places will be covered once more vehicles are added to the fleet, the SP said.