Untimely rains due to cyclone Michaung damage paddy in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts of Andhra Pradesh

December 05, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Cyclone Michaung caused untold miseries to farmers who strove hard to protect the crop which is ready for harvesting in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The farmers, who faced ordeals with the dry spell in the months of October and November, said that untimely rains due to cyclone could not help the standing crop. Damage to the paddy crop was reported in several places including Garividi, Cheepurupalli, Pusapatirega, Denkada, Bhogapuram and other mandals. The cultivators who already cut the crop faced difficulties in keeping them in a safe place and transport them to mills and Rythu Bharosa Kendras due to inclement weather. The paddy was sown in 2.31 lakh acres in Vizianagaram district in the kharif season and nearly 60% harvesting was completed in several mandals.

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and Joint Director of Agriculture department V.T. Ramarao held a high level review meeting with officials of agriculture and other departments and suggested them to ensure buying of paddy with acceptable moisture content as per the guidelines issued by the State government.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar has also reviewed the procurement situation in the district. Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the district administration had already bought 1,000 tonnes of paddy from the farmers. “The farmers need not worry about procurement of paddy as all the necessary steps were taken to buy the produce as per the minimum support price fixed by the government. They can approach nearby Rythu Bharosa Kendras to get details,” he added.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Srikakulam district president D. Govinda Rao has asked the government to provide financial assistance to farmers immediately as they lost around ₹30,000 per acre of paddy crop.