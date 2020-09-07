Unlock 4.0: State issues guidelines

No permission for cinema halls, swimming pools and entertainment parks

The State government on Monday issued Unlock 4.0 guidelines for phased reopening of the State outside containment zones subject to adherence to certain standard operating procedures (SOP), and extension of the lockdown in such areas till September 30.

According to G.O. RT No. 390 issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, all activities will be permitted outside the containment zones except schools, colleges and educational and coaching institutions. They will remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30.

However, the following will be permitted: online/distance learning, calling up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to schools for online teaching / tele-counselling and related work (in areas outside the containment zones only) and students of classes 9 to 12 visiting their schools voluntarily for taking guidance from their teachers subject to written consent of parents/guardians from September 21.

Skill / entrepreneurship training in certain institutes will be permitted from September 21. Higher educational institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental work will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education in consultation with Minister of Home Affairs based on the assessment of the prevalence of COVID-19.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations of up to 100 persons will be permitted from September 21 with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser.

Gatherings

Marriage-related gatherings with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral / last rites with the number of persons not more than 20 will be allowed up to September 20 after which a ceiling of 100 persons will be made applicable.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres will remain closed. Open air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21.