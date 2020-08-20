Unions seek scrapping of joint venture with POSCO

The recognised unions of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday called for immediate termination of joint venture between RINL, the corporate entity of VSP, and South-Korea-based steel maker POSCO.

Speaking at a protest held near VSP administration building, J. Ayodhya Ram of Steel Plant Employees Union, said that while the people of the country are still battling the COVID pandemic, the Union Government was trying to sell off VSP to POSCO under the garb of a joint venture.

He said that steel workers would not tolerate the atrocities being perpetrated on domestic wealth in the name of building a self-sufficient India.

Steel Plant Employees Union general secretary Y.T. Das said that VSP is the biggest factory in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the plant has immense potential to create jobs for unemployed youth. He urged all political parties and public representatives to join the movement.

The leaders also pointed out that VSP has been fighting for the last three decades for its own captive mines, which is not being heeded.