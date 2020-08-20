Unions seek scrapping of joint venture with POSCO

The recognised unions of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday called for immediate termination of joint venture between RINL, the corporate entity of VSP, and South-Korea-based steel maker POSCO.
Speaking at a protest held near VSP administration building, J. Ayodhya Ram of Steel Plant Employees Union, said that while the people of the country are still battling the COVID pandemic, the Union Government was trying to sell off VSP to POSCO under the garb of a joint venture.
He said that steel workers would not tolerate the atrocities being perpetrated on domestic wealth in the name of building a self-sufficient India.
Steel Plant Employees Union general secretary Y.T. Das said that VSP is the biggest factory in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the plant has immense potential to create jobs for unemployed youth. He urged all political parties and public representatives to join the movement.
The leaders also pointed out that VSP has been fighting for the last three decades for its own captive mines, which is not being heeded.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath