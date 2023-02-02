Andhra Pradesh has got a raw deal in Union Budget, says YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy

February 02, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ONGOLE

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Ongole, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had meted out a raw deal to Andhra Pradesh, which was still struggling to cope with the bifurcation blues.

Referring to the Union Budget, the MP on January 2 (Thursday) said it was unfortunate that the Centre had not conceded the State’s demand for Special Category Status (SCS) promised on the floor of the Lok Sabha in the run-up to the bifurcation and also not compensated the State for the revenue deficit due to the unjustified division.

“The State, which has taken up both welfare and development initiatives on a large scale, has been left to fend for itself by the Centre, which has an obligation to hand-hold the State in the wake of the bifurcation as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act,” said Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy.

The Budget was also silent on the allocation for ongoing railway projects in the State as also funds for the development of seven backward districts identified at the time of bifurcation, he added.

The MP hoped that Ms. Sitharaman would make amends during the debate in the Lok Sabha to the Budget proposals and do justice to the State.