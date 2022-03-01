Ukraine crisis: Collector forms teams to reach out to parents

‘All steps being taken to bring them back home safely’

District Collector Vivek Yadav has formed teams to reach out to people whose children are stranded in war-torn Ukraine, and assure them that they would be brought back home safety. all steps are being taken to safely bring them back to India.

“The safety of the students is being accorded top priority and all steps are being taken to bring them back to India safely,” Mr. Yadav said.

There are 76 students from Guntur district studying in Ukraine and the district administration has collected their phone numbers and addresses from their parents.

Mr. Yadav formed a committee consisting of the tehsildar, a secretariat secretary and a volunteer to go the home of each student and meet their parents and assure them that the Union Government is closely coordinating with the Indian embassy in Ukraine to bring the students back safely to India.