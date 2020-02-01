UIF India Regional Meetup begins at VVIT

The campus of Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) at Namburu is teeming with 100-odd University Innovation Fellows (UIF) who have converged here for a three-day 2020 India Regional Meetup, from Friday.

The college, in collaboration with Google Inc, is organising the event and this is the first time that the meetup is being held in India. The inaugural was attended by Chairman of the VIVA-VVIT institutions Vasireddy Vidya Sagar, Chairman of APNRT Venkat Medapati and S. Ghanashyam, the India Programme Manager for the UIF programme.

Mr. Ghanasyam said the three-day event was meticulously planned, incorporating workshop on team-building, a design challenge, talks, outdoor activities and a visit to Efftronics Systems in Vijayawada.

UIF Regional Meetups are designed and hosted by Fellows at their schools and offer a unique opportunity to gather and learn in person with other Fellows and faculty, form new collaborations, and discover a new campus ecosystem.

Referring to the theme “Global Partnership for Sustainable Development”, Mr. Medapati said the UIFs must make use of this opportunity and share their knowledge back home in their respective schools.

Mr. Sagar said 16 students of the VVIT had been selected as UIFs and they had been significantly contributing to the society around them by making use of their knowledge and skills acquired during the fellowship.

The UIF programme empowers students around the world to become agents of change in higher education.