Ugadi ushers in an air of festivity; don’t worry about the name of the new year, say astrologers

April 10, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘Krodhi Nama Samvatsara Ugadi’, the Telugu New Year, was celebrated with traditional fervour in the city on Tuesday.

Temple managements organised the festivities in a grand manner, and ‘Panchanga pathana’ was the main event at all the temples and voluntary organisations. ‘Panchanga sravanam’ was organised at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri, Gayatri Convention Centre, Uttaradi Mutt and other places.

Noted almanac writers such as Kappagantu Subbarama Somayaji read out the panchangam almanac for the Krodhi nama samvatsara.

Mr. Somayaji, reading out the panchangam at Kanaka Durga temple, said that the new year would usher in good fortune to people of the State. “People need not worry about the name of the new year. It will have a positive impact on their lives. Agriculture, dairy and industry sectors will witness good development. Though this year is expected to be hotter, there will be sufficient rainfall,” he predicted.

Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao was present.

During the day, the people decorated their homes with festoons of mango leaves and marigold flowers. They offered ‘Ugadi pachadi’, a concoction of mango, jaggery, tamarind pulp and salt, garnished with pepper or chilli powder, to the deity. The Ugadi pachadi is symbolic of the complexities of life. They also visited temples around the city.

At Gayatri Convention Centre, a variety of events were organised. Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana, Hanuman Chalisa Parayana, etc. formed part of the celebrations. Andhra Pradesh Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu and others were present.