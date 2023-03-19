Ugadi Puraskaram for APSRTC MD

March 19, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST

Vice-chairman and managing director of AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Sunday received the ‘Ugadi Puraskaram’ in recognition of his outstanding services as a police officer. Hyderabad-based Kinnera Cultural and Education Trust organised a function at Ravindra Bharathi on Sunday to felicitate 14 individuals from different fields for their exemplary contribution to the society. Mr. Tirumala Rao received the award in recognition of his services to the police department in different capacities.