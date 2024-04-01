GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two workers killed in empty oil tanker blast in Kakinada district

They were doing welding work on the tanker when it exploded near Kathipudi village, says police

April 01, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

KAKINADA

Two workers died on the spot in an oil tanker blast while the duo was engaged in welding work of the tanker near Kathipudi village under Gollaprolu police limits in Kakinada district on Monday.

The oil tanker, owned by a private individual, was empty when the blast occurred.

The deceased were identified as Kotcherla Prabhakar (38) and Boora Somaraju (39), belonging to Kathipudi village, said Gollaprolu Sub-Inspector A. Balaji.

“The incident occurred while the two workers were doing welding work on the oil tanker. The tanker was empty but blasted suddenly. The workers received severe head injuries after being thrown off due to the impact of the blast. Their heads hit the iron materials kept at the repairing site, and they died on the spot,” Mr Balaji said. The police sent the dead bodies to the hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is on.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.