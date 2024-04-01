Two workers killed in empty oil tanker blast in Kakinada district

April 01, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - KAKINADA

KAKINADA

Two workers died on the spot in an oil tanker blast while the duo was engaged in welding work of the tanker near Kathipudi village under Gollaprolu police limits in Kakinada district on Monday.

The oil tanker, owned by a private individual, was empty when the blast occurred.

The deceased were identified as Kotcherla Prabhakar (38) and Boora Somaraju (39), belonging to Kathipudi village, said Gollaprolu Sub-Inspector A. Balaji.

“The incident occurred while the two workers were doing welding work on the oil tanker. The tanker was empty but blasted suddenly. The workers received severe head injuries after being thrown off due to the impact of the blast. Their heads hit the iron materials kept at the repairing site, and they died on the spot,” Mr Balaji said. The police sent the dead bodies to the hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is on.