Two tribal girls script their success stories

By becoming specialist doctors, they are now an inspiration to youth in Visakha Agency

Two tribal girls from Paderu mandal, who became specialist doctors, are now an inspiration to many youth in Visakhapatnam Agency. Born in Maoist-affected region and brought up in interior tribal hamlets, they did not let the exterior circumstances deter them from dreaming big. They have received posting to serve as paediatrician and gynaecologist at Paderu Government Hospital. The duo will be taking home a salary of about ₹2 lakh.

L. Neeraja, who hails from Lagisipalle village of Paderu mandal, has completed MBBS at Rangaraya Medical College and pursued M.D.,(Paediatrics) at Andhra Medical College (2018-21). S. Praveena hails from P. Gonduru village from Paderu mandal. She did her MBBS at Andhra Medical College (AMC) and pursued P.G Gynaecology at Maharani Medical College, Chhattisgarh.

“Since childhood, it was my dream to become a doctor. Even though there was an option to go for Radiology, I had selected paediatrics in my P.G. Since childhood, I have seen child deaths and other issues related to women in the Agency. So I wanted to become a paediatrician and serve my people,” said Dr. Neeraja speaking to The Hindu. Ms. Neeraja has studied in Paderu till Class X and then she moved to other places for further education.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna handed over the appointment letters to the doctors on Friday (October 8) and they have started to attend duties from Saturday.

“I have seen MBBS doctors coming out from the tribal areas. But probably for the first time, I am seeing specialist doctors from the Agency area. I am very happy while giving the appointment orders,” said Mr. Gopala Krishna.

He said that this would definitely encourage the youth, especially girls from the Agency areas, to dream high and achieve their goals.

Superintendent of Paderu Government Hospital K. Krishna Rao said that many doctors from the plain areas do not come to work in Agency. Being an interior area, apart from round-the-clock service, they hesitate to come.

But both the new doctors who know about the ground realities have taken up the responsibility and are very much excited to take up the job, he said.