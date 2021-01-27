Two succumb to COVID-19 in State

111 new infections take tally to 8,87,349

The State witnessed two more COVID-19 deaths and 111 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, taking the toll to 7,152 and the tally to 8,87,349.

The number of recoveries increased to 8,78,828 with 97 new recoveries. The recovery rate remained at 99.04% as the number of recoveries was less than the number of new cases. The number of patients undergoing treatment was 1,369.

The positivity rate of the 33,808 samples tested in the past day was 0.33% and that of 1.29 crore samples tested so far was 6.84%.

Anantapur and West Godavari reported one new death each while Krishna reported 19 new infections, the highest single-day tally. It was followed by Chittoor (16), West Godavari (14), East Godavari (13), Guntur (11), Visakhapatnam (11), Anantapur (8), Kadapa (8), Kurnool (5), Nellore (4) and Srikakulam (2). Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported no new infections.

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,219), West Godavari (94,203), Chittoor (86,977), Guntur (75,438), Anantapur (67,629), Nellore (62,298), Prakasam (62,169), Kurnool (60,784), Visakhapatnam (59,695), Kadapa (55,241), Krishna (48,559), Srikakulam (46,114) and Vizianagaram (41,128).