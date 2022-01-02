Andhra Pradesh

Two reporters booked for ‘extortion’ bid

The East Godavari police have registered a case against two local reporters on the charges of extortion under the Gandepalli police limits. The two are Jaggampeta-based stringers.

The duo, identified as Mandapaka Appanna and Kondapalli Srinu, reportedly demanded ₹1 lakh from a rice miller and threatened to broadcast his ‘misdeeds’ if he failed to do so.

According to Gandepalli sub-inspector P. Sobhan Kumar, the reporters went to the rice mill of the victim and threatened him that they would telecast news to establish that he was procuring rice supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

“Following a complaint from the victim, an extortion case under the IPC 384 has been registered against the accused,” the SI said, adding that investigation was on.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2022 11:51:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-reporters-booked-for-extortion-bid/article38095024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY