Two persons burnt alive in road accident in East Godavari

Two persons including driver were burnt alive due to electrocution after a car, in which five members of same family were travelling, hit an electric pole on the national highway at Mallisala village under Jaggampeta police limits in East Godavari district on Thursday.

The duo was electrocuted after the power lines fell on the car due to collapse of the pole.

The deceased have been identified as Veerni Hanumanthu Rao (56) of Visakhapatnam and Mattu Sateesh (41) of East Godavari district.

The three persons who survived with minor injuries are Veerni Ramadevi, Mannem Bhanu and Mannem Adithya who sat on the back seat and escaped from the car after sensing the electrocution.

According to East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, the incident had occurred while the five members of the same family were returning from Gokavaram town in East Godavari to Visakahapatnam at 7 a.m.

Jaggampeta CI V. Suresh Babu and his team rushed to the spot and admitted the injured persons to the nearby hospital.

The police registered a case and investigation is on. The family was on its way to Visakhapatnam after visiting their relatives in Gokavaram.