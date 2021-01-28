Two persons burnt alive in road accident in East Godavari

Two persons including driver were burnt alive due to electrocution after a car, in which five members of same family were travelling, hit an electric pole on the national highway at Mallisala village under Jaggampeta police limits in East Godavari district on Thursday.
The duo was electrocuted after the power lines fell on the car due to collapse of the pole.
The deceased have been identified as Veerni Hanumanthu Rao (56) of Visakhapatnam and Mattu Sateesh (41) of East Godavari district.
The three persons who survived with minor injuries are Veerni Ramadevi, Mannem Bhanu and Mannem Adithya who sat on the back seat and escaped from the car after sensing the electrocution.
According to East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, the incident had occurred while the five members of the same family were returning from Gokavaram town in East Godavari to Visakahapatnam at 7 a.m.
Jaggampeta CI V. Suresh Babu and his team rushed to the spot and admitted the injured persons to the nearby hospital.
The police registered a case and investigation is on. The family was on its way to Visakhapatnam after visiting their relatives in Gokavaram.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath