Two passengers die of illness on train

Two passengers who boarded the Bokaro Express (train no. 13352) in Chennai on Sunday died of illness on Monday morning, when the train was at Tuni railway station.

“Abhay Ram (60) and his aide Gowtham Singh (31) have been found dead while travelling on the Bokaro Express. Ram, hailing from Jharkhand, was returning from Chennai where he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Gowtham, hailing from Odisha, was suffering from viral fever for some days,” Tuni Government Railway Police (GRP) Sub-Inspector Sk. Abdul Maharoof told The Hindu.

Gowtham and a few others were accompanying Abhay Ram during the journey to take care of him.

“The dead bodies have been handed over to the respective family members and they will be shifted to their native places by road,” Mr. Maharoof said, adding that the cause of death was natural in both cases.