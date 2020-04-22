Two more die of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh; 56 fresh cases reported

Two more persons from Guntur district succumbed to COVID-19, and 56 fresh cases were reported from six districts in the past 24 hours. The State’s toll has gone up to 24 and the number of positive cases has touched 813.

24 patients recover

As many as 24 patients, including eight from Guntur, five from Anantapur, four each from Nellore and Kadapa, two from Krishna, and one from Visakhapatnam have recovered, and were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals. At present, there are 669 active cases in the State.

It has been six weeks since the first COVID-19 cases was reported in Nellore district on March 12. In 42 days, the State breached the 800-mark and nearly 500 of them were reported in the last 15 days. Of this, 2.95 per cent of the infected patients have died, while 14.7 per cent of them have recovered.

No respite in Guntur and Kurnool

Guntur and Kurnool districts continue to witness an upward trend in the number of cases. They have reported 19 new cases each and Kurnool’s tally touched 203. Guntur district with a total of 177 cases has witnessed eight deaths, the highest so far in the State. Chittoor reported six fresh cases, while Kadapa reported five, Prakasam four, and Krishna three fresh cases.

Visakhapatnam has only two active cases and 19 patients have recovered so far.

As of Wednesday morning, Kurnool reported 203 positive cases and Guntur 177 cases. They are followed by Krishna (86), Nellore (67), Chittoor (59), Kadapa (51), Prakasam (48), West Godavari (39), Anantapur (36), East Godavari (26), and Visakhapatnam (21).