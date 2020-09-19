Andhra Pradesh

Two labourers buried alive

Two labourers were buried alive while removing silt from a well at Mallavalli village in the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Atchu Tirupataiah (50) and A. Ramesh (35), natives of Polasanapalli village, said Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu. The incident occurred when sand caved in and fell on them while working at the well. Efforts are being made to retrieve the bodies. The Bapulapadu police registered a case against the owner and took up investigation.

