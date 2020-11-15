Two held on chargeof smuggling turtles

The forest personnel arrested two persons of Malkangiri district in Odisha and seized 437 live Indian softshell turtles at Burugupudi check-post while they were being transported in a van in the early hours of Sunday.
According to Gokavaram Forest Range Officer (territorial) V. Durga Kumar Babu, the two persons -- Jayadeb Ray and Bolachu -- belong to Lachupeta in Malkangiri district. They procured the turtles from Ravulapalem in East Godavari district. The supplier in Ravulapalem is yet to be traced. Investigation is on.
The arrested were produced in court in Rajamahendravaram. “We will release the turtles into the Godavari,” said Mr. Durga Kumar Babu.
