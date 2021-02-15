Two held in YSRC Corporatormurder case in Kakinada

Two persons, including a minor, were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 47-year-old YSRCP Corporator, Kampara Ramesh, on the outskirts of Kakinada in the early hours of February 12.
Addressing mediapersons, Kakinada Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) V. Bheema Rao on Monday said: “The prime accused, Gurajana Veera Venkata Satyanarayana (Chinna) and a 17-year-old boy, have been taken into custody for mauling the Ramesh to death.”
On February 12, the accused reportedly ran his car over Kampara Ramesh, 9th Ward Corporator of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation, following an argument over financial matters.
The minor has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Mr. Satyanarayana, who had been absconding, was caught in Pithapuram, the DSP said.
“Exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. The investigation will focus on all the alleged angles, including rivalry over financial matters. There is no clue available to establish the role of any persons with political affiliations,” the DSP clarified.
A case has been registered against the accused, who was produced before the local court after the arrest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath