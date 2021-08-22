Andhra Pradesh

Two held for posting obscene photos of student

The Cyber Crime police on Saturday arrested two persons, Rohit Kumar (23) of Bihar and D. Ganesh (21) of Vijayawada, who allegedly posted objectionable photos and videos of a student in social media groups.

According to the police, Rohit befriended a degree student. They visited several places and the accused allegedly took the obscene photographs and videos of the girl. After snapping relations with her, Rohit with the help of Ganesh, allegedly shared the photos and videos of the girl among his friends.

Following a complaint, the cyber crime police seized their mobile phones and a laptop from them.

They were produced in the court, which remanded them in judicial custody.


