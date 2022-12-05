  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 LIVE updates: Maeda goal puts Japan ahead in first half

Fisherman drowned, another missing after boat capsized near Polavaram spillway

Three others who were on the same boat managed to swim to the shore and survived. 

December 05, 2022 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - POLAVARAM (ELURU)

T. Appala Naidu

One fisherman has drowned and another is missing after a traditional fishing boat capsized near a spillway at the Polavaram irrigation project in Eluru district. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m on December 4 (Sunday). Three others who were on the same boat managed to swim to the shore and survived. 

The deceased have been identified as Surimilli Krishna Murthy (30) and Vatala Appala Swami of Polavaram area. Mr. Posi Babu, Mr. Veerababu and Mr. Simhachalam have managed to swim to the shore and survived.

Polavaram DSP K. Lathakumari told The Hindu on Monday, “The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is engaged in a search for the missing fisherman. The body of one fisherman was retrieved on Monday. The search is on for the second fisherman”.

“All the gates have been closed down at the Polavaram irrigation project to prevent the washing away of the dead body,” said Ms. Lathakumari. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

