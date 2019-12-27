Two engineering students killed in road accident

Two second-year engineering students on Friday died when a two-wheeler on which they were riding collided with a lorry on the outskirts of Gudlavalleru town in Krishna district.

The two deceased were identified as Jannu Fani Kumar of Mopidevilanka in Diviseema and Kondru Banny of Gudivada. They are in the age group of 19-20 years, according to the police.

Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector T.S.V. Subramanyam said the accident occurred when they were returning from the college.

While Fani Kumar died on the spot, Banny died on the way to the hospital.

They were studying civil engineering at the Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Gudlavalleru. The police registered a case and investigation is on.