Two died, three injured as bus rams into bus station in Vijayawada

November 06, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Two passengers died and three others suffered injuries when a AC Metro Luxury bus rammed into the bus station and hit the passengers waiting in the chairs on November 6.

The deceased were identified as passenger, Kumari and RTC booking clerk, Veeraiah. Three others, Sukanya, Suresh Babu and 18-month-old, Ayansh, suffered injuries and were admitted to hospital.

The Vijayawada-Guntur non-stop bus suddenly drove on to Platform No.12, hit the railing and the chairs killing two persons on the spot in Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS). The vehicle halted just before the stalls.

Passengers ran helter-skelter in the bus station to save themselves from the accident. All the 24 passengers, who boarded the bus, were safe.

“I was waiting on Platform No. 10. The AC bus suddenly hit the platform, entered into the seating area and hit the passengers around 8.40 a.m.,” said an eye witness Chaitanya.

Inquiry ordered

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao who visited the spot interacted with the RTC officials and the passengers in the bus station.

“An inquiry has been ordered into the accident. RTC will bear the full medical expenses of the injured,” the MD said.

“The driver of the ill-fated bus is aged around 60 years. Vehicle is in fit condition and we are inquiring whether it was a technical fault or the driver’s mistake which caused the accident,” Mr. Tirumala Rao told the media persons.

CM express grief

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of two persons in the accident in PNBS. He directed the officers to conduct a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident.

Mr. Mohan Reddy announced ₹10 lakh exgratia to the bereaved families, and directed the officers to provide better medical aid to the injured persons.