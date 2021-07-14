Andhra Pradesh

Two die in motorcycle accident near Anantapur

Two youth killed while returning to their respective houses when their motorcycles collided head-on at Gollapalli in Parigi Mandal of the district late on Tuesday night.

While 25-year-old Govind Reddy died on the spot, the other rider identified as Harish, 31, died while being treated at the NIMHANS in Bengaluru early in the morning.

Govind Reddy hailing from Nasanakota in Ramagiri Mandal was coming to Hindupur, while Harish, hailing from Nadimpalli, was going to Somandepalli and in the darkness, they could not see each other leading to the accident, said Parigi Sub-Inspector P. Srinivasulu.

Both the vehicles were badly damaged, which suggests they were travelling at a very high speed. Both riders wear not wearing helmets.


