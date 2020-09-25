Two die after consuming ‘adulterated’ arrack

Suspicious death cases registered; autopsy report will shed light on the case: police

Two persons died after reportedly consuming adulterated illegally distilled (ID) arrack in the Kinaparthy area of Koyyuru mandal in Visakhapatnam district, late on Thursday night.

However, the Koyyuru police said that they were yet to get a clarity in the case. They suspect that the arrack which the duo consumed might have been laced with harmful chemicals such as pesticide.

The deceased have been identified as J. Balaraju (33) from Bheemavaram village in Koyyuru mandal and P. Venkataratnam Naidu (44) from K.D. peta mandal. Both were said to be have been friends.

According to sources, the duo reportedly consumed the arrack at around 6 a.m. on Thursday and fell sick after some hours.

They were shifted to a hospital where they died on Thursday late night.

“As of now, we have registered suspicious death cases. We are waiting for the post-mortem report which will give some clarity in the case. If traces of pesticide are found in the bodies of the victims, we will investigate the case from other angles,” said a police official of Koyyuru police station.