Andhra Pradesh

Two children die in house collapse in Prakasam district

Two children died in a house collapse at Annavarthipalem village near Darsi in the district on Sunday.

Police said the duo along with some other children were playing when the portico of a 10-year-old house gave in. The deceased were identified by the police as seven-year-old G. Yohan and five-year-old R. Sougandhika.


