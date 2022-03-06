Two children die in house collapse in Prakasam district
Two children died in a house collapse at Annavarthipalem village near Darsi in the district on Sunday.
Police said the duo along with some other children were playing when the portico of a 10-year-old house gave in. The deceased were identified by the police as seven-year-old G. Yohan and five-year-old R. Sougandhika.
