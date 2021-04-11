Andhra Pradesh

Two ATMs gutted at Pamidi

The SBI ATM at Pamidi in Anantapur district on Saturday afternoon. - PHOTO: BY ARRANGEMENT   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Two automated teller machines (ATMs) of State Bank of India (SBI) in its kiosk opposite Pamidi Bus station in Anantapur district were gutted in a fire on Saturday. They were located on the ground floor of a multi-storied building.

Assistant District Fire Officer Aswadh said the Dial 100 received an call at 2.31 p.m. and the fire tenders could reach the spot at 3.10 p.m., but by then maximum damage was done. According to the Pamidi police, the bank had not yet lodged a complaint regarding the fire, hence the amount of cash burnt and the quantum of loss of property was not known.

The police said the bank officials had, however, informed that they had loaded ₹40 lakh on Friday and did not have the information off-hand on how much was withdrawn from the machines.

