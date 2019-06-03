Twitter: Jagan now has one million followers

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy joined the club of Twitter users with one million followers on Sunday. His official handle (@ysjagan) garnered one million followers on the micro-blogging site popular among politicians and bureaucrats among others.

Mr. Jagan’s account, which was created in January 2015, has about 9.75 lakh followers until the State’s general election result of landslide victory was announced on May 23. Since then the account’s followers’ count has increased in thousands every day. There were 9.96 lakh followers until June 1 and on Sunday, the number crossed 10 lakh.

Naidu still on top

Former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is way ahead of Mr. Jagan and other politicians with 4.3 million followers.

However, Mr. Jagan who has made only 520 tweets so far gained one million followers faster than Mr. Naidu who joined the club at the end of 2015 created his account way back in 2009.

Mr. Jagan’s Facebook account is more active than the one on Twitter with daily updates about his decisions and meetings as the Chief Minister. The Facebook account has over 1.8 million followers.

Meanwhile, users on Twitter are expecting the new government to continue the grievance redressal mechanism which was run via Twitter by former Minister Nara Lokesh. Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan has over 3.5 million followers at present.