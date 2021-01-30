Andhra Pradesh

TVS launches new model

TVS Pioneer showroom managing director Chukapalli Ramesh launching the new model of TVS XL Winner moped at Guntur on Friday.   | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Pioneer TVS managing director Chukapalli Ramesh on Friday launched TVS XL winner moped in the market. Pioneer TVS, which has been operating in Guntur for 40 years, unveiled the new TVS Excel Winner moped.

CEO Premchand said that the TVS XL Winner moped will have a front hydraulic suspension, mobile charging facility, premium dual tone seats and LED DRL.

CEO Nimmagadda Premchand, TVS area sales manager Karthik and territory sales manager Syed were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 8:43:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tvs-launches-new-model/article33701557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY